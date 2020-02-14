Lillian Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Campbell Ohio, for Lillian Smith, who departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital.



Lillian was born in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of John Thomas Raines, Sr. and Lillian Harris Raines.



She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and retired from the U.S. Post Office.



“Diddy,” as she was fondly called by her family, had five brothers, John T., Raines, Jr. (Audrey), both deceased, Lawrence (Louise), both deceased, Nathan (Vera deceased), Rodger (Connie) and Edmond (Rebecca). She also had two sisters, Margret Cox (Bill), both deceased and Mary Royster.



Lillian was an avid bridge player, belonging to many bridge clubs for at least 60 years. She was an excellent player, winning many trophies and loved traveling to bridge tournaments. She also loved playing poker and reading. She loved crafting and painting and to say she was an excellent cook is an understatement.



Lillian was married to Raymond Prisby, Jr. and Haywood Smith, both deceased.



Lillian leaves to cherish her memory, her children, JoAnn Thompson (Allan), Patsy Prisby, Raymond Prisby III, David Richie (Beverly) and Denise Richie; her grandchildren, Raymond Prisby IV, Arenda Lee (Charles), Lian Prisby; her loving caregivers for the last two years; David Richie, Jr., Kenneth Richie (deceased) and Tracy Richie. She had many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



She will be sadly missed. We will miss her wonderful sense of humor, her generosity, her cooking and her joyful, feisty, indomitable spirit.

