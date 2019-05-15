Lillian M. Hougelman Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian M. Hougelman, age 91, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, peacefully at Windsor House, St. Mary’s, Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, February 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late George and Charlotte (Cook) McMahan.

She was the widow of Robert Hougelman, whom she married on September 19, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2005.

Lillian was a homemaker for most of her life but did work in various restaurants in the area.

She is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lillian was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy Smith and two sons, Robert L. Hougelman and Gary Hougelman.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home following visitation, with the Rev. Doug Dyson, officiating.

Interment will follow in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.