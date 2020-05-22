Lillian A. (Papay) Kobialko, Hermitage, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Marian E. Hudson, 64, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Texas and Hadley, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her residence.

Marian was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1956 to the late John E. and Mabel R. (Porter) Johnson.

Marian was of the Baptist faith.

She was a homemaker for most of her life but previously worked as a nursing aide.