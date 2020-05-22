HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian A. Kobialko, 96 passed away peacefullyWednesday, May 20, 2020 at Manor Care in Florida.
Lillian is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held.
Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery next to her husband.
Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Lillian A. (Papay) Kobialko, Hermitage, PA
May 20, 2020
