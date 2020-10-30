Lewis Frank Larkins, Jr., East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Frank Larkins, Jr., 60, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Born July 5, 1960 in East Liverpool, he was a son of Alberta L. (Carter) Frazier and the late Lewis F. Larkins, Sr.

He worked as a maintenance man for numerous local businesses.

Survivors include his mother of Lisbon; three children: Jennifer Clarkson of Rogers, Tracey Wilson of East Liverpool and Samantha Larkins of Leetonia; four grandchildren and his siblings Frances Hazel of Lisbon, Patty Larkins of Leetonia, Thomas Larkins of Louisiana, Roy Larkins of Lisbon, Martin Larkins and Beryl Lancaster.

No services are planned.

The Weber Funeral Home is serving the family. Any contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.

