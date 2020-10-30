Lewis Frank Larkins, Jr., East Liverpool, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

October 29, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Frank Larkins, Jr., 60, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.  

Born July 5, 1960 in East Liverpool, he was a son of Alberta L. (Carter) Frazier and the late Lewis F. Larkins, Sr. 

He worked as a maintenance man for numerous local businesses. 

Survivors include his mother of Lisbon; three children: Jennifer Clarkson of Rogers, Tracey Wilson of East Liverpool and Samantha Larkins of Leetonia; four grandchildren and his siblings Frances Hazel of Lisbon, Patty Larkins of Leetonia, Thomas Larkins of Louisiana, Roy Larkins of Lisbon, Martin Larkins and Beryl Lancaster. 

No services are planned.

The Weber Funeral Home is serving the family.  Any contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lewis Frank Larkins, Jr., please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com