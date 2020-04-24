Lewis B. Hough, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Lewis “Lewy” B. Hough, Jr., of Greenville, passed away peacefully at UPMC-Jameson, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Lewy was born on November 3, 1929 in Hubbard, Ohio to Lewis B Hough, Sr. and Crissie (Jenkins) Hough.

Lewy received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy in August 1946, serving as a Seaman, 2nd Class during World War II.

Lewy retired from the United States Postal Service in 1983 after 37 years of service, faithfully delivering mail in both Sharon and Transfer.

In his “retirement” years, Lewy turned his attention to what friends and family call “The Farm.” Days spent in the hay and corn fields or tending to the animals filled his days. Somehow he always managed to corral family members and friends to lend a hand. Laughter, spontaneous games of wiffle ball, croquet or possible a heated card or board game would arise, only after the work was completed.

As time passed, the “major” farming operations ceased but Lewy turned his attention to his prized Indian Corn. For over 30 years, his neighbors, friends and family would travel down the gravel road to pick, shuck and bundle the prized corn. Lots of hard work but lots of laughter was shared each fall.

Lewy was never one to a miss a sporting event of a loved one. He coached Little League and midget football before hanging up his coache’s hat and putting on his spectator’s hat. Little League, softball, basketball, soccer games or wrestling matches, you would undoubtedly find Lewy in the stands, sitting with loving wife, Aggie. Cheering whomever on, possibly making a few mental notes of some poignant advice he was going to give to whomever he was cheering on that particular day.

Lewy was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

On June 12, 1950, Lewy married his beloved and dedicated wife, Agnes M. Biggart. Just shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, she survives at home.

Lewy is survived by his two children, Lewis Arthur and his wife, Elaine, Clark, Pennsylvania and a daughter, Peggy Blair of Jamestown Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Linda Barnhill, Columbia, South Carolina, Colleen Hough (Matthew), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Crissie Powell, Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Steven Hough (Celeste), Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Amanda and Laura Beth Barnhill, Allison Kell, Mackenzie Lambert, Shane Powell, Sam and Henry Hough and Sara Mraz; three siblings, Lucille Brest, Robert Hough and Phyllis Parshall. Lewy is also survived by many numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends each having a special place in his heart. All will miss the early morning phone call with an eloquent rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Most of all they will miss how kindhearted he was to all he met.

Lewy was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, William, Doris Brown and Evan, as well as a, son-in-law, William Blair.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday April 25, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Ronald Courtney of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, officiating.

Greenville VFW Honor Guard Post #3374 will render Military Honors at the conclusion of the service.

The service on Saturday will be available to the public via livestream on this obituary page.

Burial will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery, W. Salem Twp.