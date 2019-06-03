Levio Julio Baldarelli, Sr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Levio Julio Baldarelli, Sr. of Hermitage, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening, June 1, 2019. He was 94.

Mr. Baldarelli was born December 20, 1924, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, one of eight children born to Adolfo and Virginia (Contessa) Baldarelli.

Prior to moving to Hermitage, he made his home in Farrell for more than 40 years.

At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army Signal Corps/Air Force. While awaiting transfer at Camp Reynolds, he met the love of his life, the former Ann DeMartinis, whom he married November 30, 1946 and would go on to spend the next 72 years by her side.

He was employed for 40 years and retired as a maintenance rigger foreman from Sharon Steel Corps’ former Farrell plant. Levio worked in the boiler shop and was responsible for the repairs of all major breakdowns in the steel mill. While working for the company, he was named foreman of the year by the American Institute of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers’, Northeast Ohio Chapter. This award was given each year to the foreman nominated by his supervisors and elected by his peers in recognition of outstanding managerial achievements in his position. He was the first maintenance rigger foreman to receive this honor; historically, this award was only given to production foreman.

A lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima parish, he called numbers and helped with bingo for over 30 years. He also facilitated the cross and steeple repairs at Our Lady of Fatima. Annually, he was deeply invested in the set-up and break down of the Carnavalle.

He was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Name Society and Sons of Italy.

For over 40 years, he devoted every summer vacation to visiting his loving family in Massachusetts. In 1964, while travelling home from one of their summer vacations, he took his family to the World’s Fair in New York City, New York.

Following his retirement in 1985, he devoted all his time to his family. He loved and cherished the traditional family Christmas Eve gathering, which took place each year at his home with all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This event was a place where you could taste his famous glazed ham while enjoying a “high ball” and ham sandwich. Levio’s love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unparalleled. They were his dearest and most cherished treasures. All he did and lived for was centered around his faith and his family. He will be tremendously missed by all the lives he touched.

Surviving are his wife, the former Ann DeMartinis; three sons, Levio Baldarelli, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Hermitage; Alan Baldarelli, Sr. and his wife, Holly, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Mark Baldarelli, Sr. and his wife, Paula, of Hermitage; three daughters, Virginia Adamo, Anna Marie Russo and her husband, Carmen and Lynn McClafferty and her husband, Don, all of Hermitage; 18 grandchildren, Kara Vournous and fiancé, Brad Perry, Marc-Anthony Adamo and his wife, Amy, Chérie Eulo and her husband, Jimmy, Alan (AJ) Baldarelli, Jr., Jenna Peltz and her husband, Greg, Carmen Russo III and his wife, Kelly, Levio Baldarelli III and his wife, BreAnne, Mark Baldarelli, Jr., Giavanna Russo-Alvarez and her husband, Manuel, Francesca Baldarelli and fiancé, David Cook, Lauren Baldarelli, Matthew Baldarelli and his wife, Tabatha, Vincent Baldarelli, Elise Baldarelli and fiancé, David Saluga, Christina Russo, Rita Baldarelli, Victoria Russo and Analia Russo; seven great-grandchildren, Contessa, Kailee, Ava, Roman, Sophia, Catalina and Landin; a brother, Rudolph Baldarelli and two sisters, Norma Brasili and Virginia “Bruna” Zarrella, all of Fitchburg, Massachusetts and all his many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Levio was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ruth; two brothers, Joseph and Guerrino Baldarelli; two sisters, Mary Contuzzi and Theresa “Rita” LeBlanc; a son-in-law, Anthony Adamo and a nephew-in-law, John Vournous.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday June 4, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage. Full military honors will be rendered at the cemetery by the Wheatland A.L., West Middlesex and Farrell V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

