Leva U. Harper, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leva U. Harper, age 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born September 24, 1920 in Riverton, West Virginia, the daughter of Jason and Nela (Day) Harper, moving to Ohio in 1941.

A member of Champion Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for thirty-eight years, Leva was active in the choir, the Christian Women’s Fellowship and was appointed to the honor of Life Diaconate for her decades of selfless service.

She was a devoted homemaker and a “down-to-earth” good mom who also worked in the school cafeteria.

She enjoyed crochet, cooking, and volunteer work.

Precious memories of Leva live on with her two sons, James R. Harper (Pam Maki) of Champion and Jerry A. Harper (Carol) of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Roberta Weese of Riverton, West Virginia and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband, Clem R. Harper, whom she married in 1938 and who passed in 1987; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Harper; three sisters: Elsie, Gayle, and Lona and one brother, Edsel.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Champion Christian Church, with Rev. Ken Hopkins officiating.

Interment will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and 9:00 – 10:00 am Saturday at the church.

Material contributions may be made to Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

