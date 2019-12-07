Lester H. Strum, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester H. Strum, 80, passed away peacefully at his home at noon Friday, December 6, 2019.

Born August 16, 1939 in Chester, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Howard A. and Mabel V. (Allison) Strum.

Lester was a machine operator at National Rubber Machinery in Columbiana for 25 years, retiring in 1991.

A 1956 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he was a licensed auctioneer for 35 years and operated Lisbon Auction.

He was a former member of Lisbon Ruritan Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and garage sales in his later years. He lived a quiet life as a good dad, friend and neighbor.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Cathy (Cori) Strum of Olympia, WA and Dave (Desiree) Strum of Wichita, Kansas and grandchildren David Strum, Jr., Caitlyn Strum, Meagan Strum and Lauryn Strum as well as his siblings Marjorie Evans, Willis “Bill” H. Strum, Eleanor Wisor, Howard (Debbie) Strum, Jr. and Brenda “Susie” (Kevin) Hileman.

He was preceded in death in 2005 by his wife Joan H. (Woodall) Strum, whom he married September 16, 1961. Also deceased are his brother Raymond (Jack) Strum, his sister Evelyn V, Laney, and dear friend Rita Mentz.

There will be a memorial service officiated by the Rev. JoAnne Dota of Hospice of the Valley at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Anyone can leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.