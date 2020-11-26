Leslie Raye Bennett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Raye Bennett, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life suddenly, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Harold and Dorothy J. Bennett.

Leslie grew up on the Northside of Youngstown and was a proud 1973 graduate of The Rayen School, where she was known as the Tiger mascot and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, the Y-Teens and was crowned Junior Civic League Miss Cinderella in 1972.

She was employed with General Motors for 30 plus years in Quality Control, before retiring and was an active member of UAW Local 1112.

Leslie was a trustee and an active member of the following committees: Civil and Human Rights, Community Services, Recreation, Women’s Committee, NCNW, NAACP and always volunteered to help others.

She Leaves to mourn, her devoted sister, Ms. Tuana Bennett- Vinson of Youngstown; three nieces, Ms. Andrea M. Johnson of Reynoldsburg, Ms. Heather R. Willis of Henderson, Nevada and Ms. Hailey L.A Vinson of Youngstown; one nephew, Virgis Joshua K. Vinson of Youngstown; one great-niece and three great-nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Bennett and grandparents.

During Leslie’s walk through life, she touched a lot of hearts and will be missed by many!

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Jaylex Event Center, Glenwood Avenue, with calling hours from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by Vinson House of Mortuary (Steubenville) and the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Leslie Raye Bennett, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.