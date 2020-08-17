Leslie D. “Darrell” Bellard, Sr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie D. “Darrell” Bellard, Sr. 77, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on September 3, 1942 the son of Woodrow W. and Thursey E. (Gorby) Bellard.

He honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He retired in 2012 after working 17 years as the shipping coordinator at Warren Fabricating. For many years he also drove truck for Harshman Trucking.

Darrell was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church where he served as an usher, choir member and as the church poet.



Darrell is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelby J. “Jean” (Gifford) Bellard whom he married on April 10, 1975; children, Dina (David) Mitchell of Newnan, Georgia, Leslie “Flip” Bellard II of Newnan, Georgia, Mark E. (Robin) Bellard of Palmetto, Georgia, Steven W. (Duan) Kirk of Charlotte, North Carolina and Martha (Robert) Dermer of Cortland; five grandchildren, Shane, Hunter, Grayson, Mara and Pim and a great granddaughter, Madalynn.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea Joy Bellard who died in 1967; sister, Fanny M. Cutlip and niece, Uresla.



Calling hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home Niles.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Brown will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery with Military Honors by the Trumbull County Honor Guard.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

More stories from WKBN.com: