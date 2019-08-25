Leslie A. Lilly, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie A. Lilly, 81, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born August 5, 1938, in Franklin, West Virginia, the daughter of Lester and Mabel C. (Cunningham) Raines and had lived in Ohio for 75 years.

Leslie worked for Western & Southern Insurance for over 40 years.

A long-time volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, she was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed travel and antiques.

Fond memories of Leslie live on with three cousins, Bernice Thompson of West Virginia, Carolyn Hair of North Carolina and Sandy Waldron of West Virginia; her husband’s two nephews, James Lilly of West Virginia and Danny Lilly of Wyoming; her friend and companion, Roger Turner of North Carolina and her dear friend, Ruth Larson of Leavittsburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Arnet Lilly, whom she married in 1959 and who passed in 2007.

Per her request, cremation is taking place. Her remains will be interred at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.