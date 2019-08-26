LeRoy Wallace, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy Wallace, Sr., 76, of 3560 Risher Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. at the Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley Trumbull Campus after a courageous bout with Cancer.

He was born March 11, 1943 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of Cleveland and Geneva Seay Wallace, Sr., residing in the area for 69 years.

Mr. Wallace was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 30 years as an artos cutter, before retiring in 1999. He also worked as a carpenter and handyman.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church, enjoyed carpentry and attended Warren City Schools.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC (E3-P) from April 12, 1960-April 11, 1966, receiving several honors.

He married Barbara Reid Wallace June 5, 1964.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, LeRoy Wallace, Jr. and Brian Wallace both of Warren; one brother, Cleveland Wallace, Jr. of Warren; one sister, Ms. Lorraine Beaver of Columbus; three grandchildren, Jaylen Wallace of Miami, Florida, JaVaughn Ragland of Columbus and Ms. Alexandria Reed-Frank of Lantana, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jackie E. Wallace; one sister, Ms. Marva J. Lawrence and one granddaughter, Miss Janae Wallace.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, August 31, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the family home 3560 Risher Road SW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.