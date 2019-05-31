Leroy Saunders, aka Amin H. Afi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mr. Leroy Saunders aka Amin H. Afi, 71, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Saunders was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Louis and Dora Smith Saunders.

He was a 1966 graduate of East High School.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He had been employed for 39 years in the security division of Commercial Intertech, retiring in 2011.

He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and its Sunday School.

He was a lifetime member of Donald Locket VFW Post 6488.

Leroy loved spending time with his grandchildren, sons and family.

He enjoyed racing cars, fishing and music; especially jazz.

He was a Life Banc donor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, the former Thelma Woodard, whom he married June 3, 1972; two sons, Min. Justin (Areasa) Saunders of Columbus and Seth Saunders of Youngstown; two sisters, Helen Donnelly Jackson who reared him from a child and Paulette Saunders Brown both of Youngstown; four grandchildren; a niece and nephew, Adrienne (Lawrence) Ashby and Ronald Jackson whom he was reared with and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy B. Dingle.

Friends may call Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.