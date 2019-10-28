Leroy Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Leroy Jackson will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Jackson departed this life Monday, October 21, 2019 in Park Center Nursing Home in Youngstown.



Mr. Jackson was born April 12, 1945 in Youngstown a son of and Roy Coleman and Florabelle Jackson.

He proudly served in the United States Navy and was formerly employed with the Youngstown City Street Department.



He leaves to cherish his memory is children, Malcolm, Kane and Nneka Jackson; his sisters, Grace M. Jones, Danotra Venable and Elvira Williams; his grandchildren, Malcolm Jackson, Jr. ,Alexzandria and Ahkina Jackson and his loving cousin, Francis Pickard Carter.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda L. Jackson; his parents and his brothers, Ronald D. Jackson, James A. Jones, Reginald L. Williams.



Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

