LeRoy John Dierfield, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy John Dierfield, 53, of 460 Hazelcroft Avenue, died of complications from an infection, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

He was born May 6, 1966 in New Castle, the son of LeRoy and Marlene (Orr) Dierfield.

LeRoy was a cook and delivery man for Mr. Pizza and Domino’s Pizza for over 20 years. He was also co-owner of Amore Ristorante in New Castle for a number of years.

He enjoyed working on and fixing cars and loved spending time with his sons.

He is survived by three sons, John L. Dierfield of New Galilee, Frank A. Dierfield of New Castle and Isaac L. Dierfield of New Castle; two sisters, Brenda Zior of Largo, Florida and Kim Miller of New Castle and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Rev. Scott Zior will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family.