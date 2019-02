Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Minister Leoval (Tom) Willis, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 12.

A Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Community Church of God in Christ in Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service on Wednesday, February 20 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at the church.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.