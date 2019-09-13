Leotha Lee Arnold, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mrs. Leotha Lee Arnold will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue.

Mrs. Arnold departed this life Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her residence in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mrs. Arnold was born in November 10, 1926 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Thomas and Georgia Frazier Ash.

She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was a charter member of the former Victory Lutheran Church.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Lonnie Arnold, Sr. , Wanda (James) Maske, Carolyn Arnold with whom she made her home and Jeane (James) Colyar; her brother, Hubert Ash; her sister, Mary Newell; her grandchildren; as well as, a host of other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lonnie Arnold, Sr., whom she married December 31, 1945.



The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.



Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

