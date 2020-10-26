Leonard Savage, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Leonard Savage will be held Tuesday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Savage departed this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Mr. Savage was born June 15, 1962 in Farrell, a son of Anderson and Lila Ann Moyer Savage.

He was a 1980 graduate of Farrell High School and later attended Job Corps in Washington, D.C. tutoring children in math and english.

He was formerly employed with McDonalds and Hudson Construction.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Lila Ann Savage; his children, Marquis Lampkins, Lamar, LaTasha and Joshua Savage, Jeremy Archie, Byron Bradley, Lamont ( Engrid) Savage, Lenny Savage, Jasmine Joe, Leonard Savage and Leneta Savage; his siblings, Darlene, Lila, Lanai and Anderson Savage, Jr.; stepsons, Mathews, Jr. Jajuan Hymes, William Vandeveer whom were very special and dear to him; 16 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anderson, Sr.; his brother, LeClyia Savage; his nephew whom he held dear to his heart, Samone Savage and his grandparents.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.



