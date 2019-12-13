Leonard R. Bugos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bugos, 87, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:20 a.m. at Windsor House of Champion following a battle with lung cancer.

He was born April 10, 1932 in Belle Valley, Ohio the son of the late Stephen and Mary P. Belluch Bugos and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Leonard enlisted in the United States Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict with the 101st Airborne Division. He received training form The Southeastern Signal School in Camp Gordon, Georgia in Military Cryptography. For his service to his country his was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Campaign Star, United Nations Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal Japan and the Good Conduct Medal. For his testimony and heroism, he was awarded an honorable discharge on October 23, 1952 with the rank of Corporal.

He retired from the Warren City Water Department where he worked in the maintenance department.

Leonard was a former member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Warren and belonged to the Slovak Club and Army Navy Garrison Post #283 in Warren.

Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels that would visit in his yard.

On June 20, 1958, Leonard married the former Helen Zubrinch and they have been married for 61 years.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, of Warren; three sons, Michael (Lynn Alderman) Bugos of Cortland, Andrew (Peggy Jordan) of Warren and Edward (Monica) Bugos of Niles; seven grandchildren Eric, Sara, Catie, Ashley, Alexis, Miranda and Marissa Bugos and two stepgrandchildren, Ricky and Jeremy Jordan.

Besides his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve “Betty” E. Slomcheck and an infant Theresa Bugos and four brothers, George, Elmer, William and Bernard Bugos.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in the Gathering Space of Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in the church, with Father Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial with full military honors will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may take the form of donations in Leonard’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.