Leonard Paul DiLudovico, Sr. Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Leonard Paul DiLudovico, Sr., 98, of Leetonia, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. DiLudovico was born January 31, 1921 in San Pietro Avellana, Italy and immigrated, along with his family, to the United States when he was nine years old. He is the son of the late Joseph and Zilda DiCianno DiLudovico.

He had served in the U.S. Army as a medic in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

He was employed as a machinist for the former Mullins Manufacturing in Salem for 31 years and later worked in the maintenance department for Salem Schools.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia and a life member of Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion.

Leonard loved the outdoors, his garden and could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed refurbishing tractors and loved to bake pizza and bread to share with his friends.

His wife, the former Margaret Stepanian, whom he married October 3, 1964, preceded him in death on April 21, 2016.

He is survived by three daughters, Mona (Rich) Rance of Leetonia, Maureen (Daniel) Torchia of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Christina (Jeffrey) Wisneski of Springfield, Virginia; a son, Leonard P. (Angela) DiLudovico, Jr. of Leetonia and eight grandchildren, Hayden and Lindsay Rance, Joseph and Kara DiLudovico, Gianna and Marco Torchia and Morgan and Jacob Wisneski.

Two sisters, Claudina Dodaro and Bertha Fabrizio and one brother, Aquilino DiLudovico preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating. The Salem Honor guard will accord military honors and burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

