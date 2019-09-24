Leonard J. Frye, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard J. Frye, 81, of Masury, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born November 11, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Marion (Waring) Frye and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Sharon High School, Len served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid.

He worked as an electrician for Sawmill Tubing in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, retiring after 40 years of employment.

A member of the Conneaut Boat Club and an avid Lake Erie fisherman, he enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and motorcycle riding. He was known as a very likeable man who could build or fix anything.

Precious memories of Len continue with his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy (Argenson) Frye, whom he married March 2, 1963; two children, Leonard M. Frye of Sharon and Lisa Marie Frye of Masury and two grandchildren, Leonard M. Frye, Jr. and Selena Frye.

Preceding him in death are his parents and four sisters, Lillian Magleiri, Joanne Revale, Carol Auchte and Donna Callihan.

Per his request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

