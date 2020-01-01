Leonard G. Betts, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Gene Betts, Sr., 56, of Summit Street, New Castle, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Quality Life Services New Castle.

He was born May 29, 1963, in New Castle, a son of the late Leo G. Betts, Sr. and Valjean (Kaufman) Betts, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Betts was a self-employed handyman and he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his former wife, Valerie Bonadio; two children, Samantha Lynn Kalafut and her husband, Robert, Jr. of New Castle and Leonard G. Betts, Jr. and his wife, Emma of Waverly, Tennessee and three granddaughters, Zoey Betts, Isabelle Kalafut and Alaina Kalafut.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Homer J. Betts.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Philip Williamson will be celebrating.