Leonard A. Huffman, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard A. Huffman, age 69, lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 27, 1951 in Warren, the son of Harry and Edna (Neville) Huffman.

A graduate of Maplewood High School, Len honorably served his county in the U.S. Air Force.

He worked for the State of Ohio, Department of Workers Compensation for 30 years before retiring.

Len was a volunteer firefighter with the Howland Fire Department and had also worked with the Bazetta Fire Department.

A 2007 inductee in the Warren Sports Hall of Fame, Len was president of the Howland Athletic Club for many years.

He had been a Mason, was active with the Cortland Moose Lodge, enjoyed motorcycles, Corvettes and the Cleveland Indians and loved to go fishing with his grandchildren.

Precious memories of Len live on with his loving wife of 40 years, Jennifer (Gherlein) Huffman, whom he married June 30, 1979; three children, Renee Rajca (John) of Johnstown, New York, Lyle Huffman (Sharlene) of Howland and Nicklaus Huffman (Kathy) of Warren; six grandchildren, Chase Blowers, Kaelan Blowers, Harrison Huffman, Charlie Huffman, Lyra Mekis and Oscar Huffman; two sisters, Alice Prucey of Niles and Judy Reber (Roger) of Warren; three brothers, Harold Huffman (Joanne) of Warren, Howard Huffman of Warren and Ronnie Huffman (Mary Ann) of Niles and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister, Robin McGrath.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

Material contributions may be made to the Howland Athletic Club, 9131 Chalfonte Drive NE, Warren, OH 44484.

