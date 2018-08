Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Leona M. Moore-Huffman, age 93, of Carrboro, a former Salem, Ohio resident, died at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Chatham Ridge Assisted Living in Chapel Hill.

She was born on September 6, 1924.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.