Leon P. Kobasiar, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leon P. Kobasiar, 79, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his home under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Saturday, November 30, 1940 in Warren a son of the late John and Julia Drinozi Kobasiar and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Leon began working for Packard Electric with a career that would span for more than 40 years before and after serving in the United States Army.

A veteran of the United States Army, Leon served his country stateside during the Vietnam War as an electrical engineer.

After retiring as a truck driver from Packard Electric, Leon enjoyed golfing, wood working where he excelled in cabinetry making and loved taking vacations to the beach with his family. He also rooted for the OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

Leon was a lifetime member of the Elks Club where he was a past Exalted Ruler and was a member of the Moose Club.

Fond memories of Leon will forever be remembered and cherished by his wife of 55 years, the former Janet Getz whom he wed on May 8, 1965; a daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Sahr of Columbus; a son, Robert Kobasiar of Wilmington, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Haley, Blake, Cali, Kennedy, Brooklynne and Cole and by a great-grandson Connor. Leon is also survived by a brother, John (Carol) Kobasiar of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three nieces Kathy (Jim) Robinson, Janine Kobasiar and Karla (Dr. Andy) Martin and by his loving pet companion, Oscar.

In keeping with the order of the governor during the COVID 19 Pandemic Crisis in our country, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service observed and a caring cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Leon’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

The family would like to thank all of Leon’s caregivers and to Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion shown to Leon and for allowing his final days to be comforting in his own home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.