Leon E. Flickinger Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Leon E. Flickinger, Jr., 86, died at his residence on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Leon was born December 26, 1931 in Farmington, the son of Leon and Lillian (Martin) Flickinger, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the battleship, U.S.S. William. M. Wood.

Leon retired after 31 years as an electrician at Republic Steel and was a member of the Believers Church in Warren.

Leon leaves behind a son, Jim (Debra) Flickinger of Alma, Arkansas; a daughter, Mary (Shawn) West of Rock Hill, South Carolina; a brother, Robert (Barbara) Flickinger of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepchildren, Jennifer Steiner of Boardman, Deborah (Terry) Derr of Kinsman, Darlene (Rick) Thompson of Clark, Pennsylvania and Diana (Jesse) Eucker of Hartford; also five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Connie; his second wife, Olga and his third wife, Evelyn.

Private services will be held for Mr. Flickinger.

Inurnment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.