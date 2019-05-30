Leon Charles Julious, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Leon Charles Julious, Jr., made his transition to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Julious was born June 17, 1939, in Gary, West Virginia, a son of Leon Charles, Sr. and Josephine Murray Julious.

He was a 1957 graduate of South High School and attended Moody Bible Institute.

He had been employed with General Motors Lordstown for over 40 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2006.

Leon was a United States Air Force veteran.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he was chairman of the Deacon’s Ministry, Sunday school teacher, former Sunday school superintendent, Lydia Mission teacher and sang in the male chorus. He was also a part of the Protestant Family Services.

Deacon Julious enjoyed sports and was an avid Raiders fan, bowling, Bible teaching, music, singing, reading, cooking and baking.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his daughter, Angela M. Julious; two stepchildren, Jacqueline Bellard-Woods and Walter Duncan, all of Youngstown; six grandchildren; six sisters, Barbara Hall, Brillis Shorter, Deloris Pierce, Alma F. Donlow and Sherbie Julious, all of Youngstown and Towana Chapple of Columbus; his Goddaughter, Misha Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his father and stepmother, Leon and Genevieve Julious; his beloved wife, the former Jewel Bellard, whom he married July 23, 1966; a brother, Howard Julious; a sister, Jessie Baker and a grandson, Stephen Prestley.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

