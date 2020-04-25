Leo T. Liszka, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leo T. Liszka, age 94, of Hamburg Rd., Hempfield Twp., passed away Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community and the Lord met him at the gates and welcomed him home.

He was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1926 to George B. and Zofia (Wojnarowski) Liszka.

Leo was a 1943 graduate of Penn High School.

He was employed for thirty-seven years as a core builder at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in both both the Sharon and Reynolds Plants, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446.

Leo had been a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center and along with his wife, they had been foster parents to twenty-one children. He loved music and had played the accordion in many bands around the country and had many friends in the music circle. His other interests included, farming his eighty acres and he was well known for his maple syrup operation and woodworking for which he had made many furniture pieces for his family.

On June 18, 1949 he married the former Clara M. Nevin, she survives at home. Also surviving are four daughters; Theresa Shuver and her husband Mark of Greenville, Marjorie Manko and her husband Dave of Clairmont, North Carolina, Julie Ryhal and her husband Dave of Greenville and Cynthia Pennington of Greenville, two sons; Michael Liszka of Greenville and Patrick Liszka and his wife Brenda of Greenville, a sister; Harriet Liszka of Greenville, a brother; Frank Liszka and his wife Nancy of Jamestown, thirteen grandchildren; Mark Schuver, Jennifer (John) Kocholek, Matthew (Crystal) Schuver, Eric (Amy) Manko, Rebecca (Grant) Vass, David (Lynette) Ryhal, Joshua (Dacia) Ryhal, Laura (Matthew) Doddo, Jessica (Frank) Jones, Elizabeth (Jordan) Cataldi, Makayla (Benjamin) Scelsi, Kaitlin Liszka and Jason Liszka. Nineteen great-grandchildren, Jaden and Ashton Schuver, Owen and Leo Vass, Kyra and David Ryhal III, Haylee and Madalyn Doddo, Aiden, Wyatt, Danna and Lily Jones, Emma, Dominick, Elyse and Evelyn Cataldi, Liam, Lincoln and Leona Scelsi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; Steven Liszka, three brothers; John Liszka, Joseph Liszka and Thomas Liszka and three sisters; Rose Clute, Stefie Cummins and Sophia Liszka.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville, with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, officiating.

The service on Monday will be available to the public via live stream.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.