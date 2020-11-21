Leo J. Frazier, Jr., West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leo J. Frazier, Jr., age 90, of Coal Hill Road, West Salem Township, passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on November 11, 1930 to Leo J. Frazier, Sr. and Kathryn C. (Kocis) Frazier.

Leo was a 1949 graduate of St. Michael High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1954.

He retired from the Maintenance Department of Thiel College and had previously been employed at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, N.N. Moss Company and Golden Dawn Foods.

Leo was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he was a past usher and helped as a handyman around the church on different projects.

He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446 and he enjoyed woodworking.

On May 5, 1956 he married the former Dorothy Agnes (Bax), she survives. Also survivng are three daughters, Janet K. Anderson and her husband, Donald, of Berlington, Vermont, Donna M. McIlwain and her husband, Carl, of Andover, Ohio and Maria R. Holsten and her husband, Don, of Greenville; a son, Gerald P. Frazier of Greenville and five grandchildren, Chara Anderson, Christa Anderson, Brett McIlwain, Brandon Holsten and Erica Russell and her husband, Mikel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Diane Frazier; a brother, Frank Frazier and two sisters, Mary Grande and Rose McElhinny.

A private family service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Chapel of St. Michael Cemetery, Rev. V. David Foradori officiating. Greenville VFW #3374 Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.