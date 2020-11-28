Leo Edwards, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo Edwards, 93, of 5172 Federal Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 23, 2020, at 8:20 p.m., of natural causes.

He was born April 10, 1927, in New Albany, Mississippi, the son of Leroy and Maggie Foster Edwards, residing in the area since 1954.

Mr. Edwards was employed with Republic Steel for 35 years as a member of the Track Gang, before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening and served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class.

He married Dorothy Gilford Edwards in 1965, she died April 13, 2018.

He leaves to mourn one son, Troy Lee (Mary) Edwards of Blue Mountain, Mississippi; four daughters, Mrs. Janice (Tim) Proctor of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ms. Marilyn Pleasant of Akron, Mississippi, Lisa Miller-Sena of Warren and Mrs. Glenda (Richard) Walker-Hudnell of Mineral Ridge; six sisters, Mrs. Carlam Edwards (Johnny) Latham, Mrs. Kathrin Edwards (Mose) Knox, Mrs. Jammie Edwards (Rev. James) Low, Ms. Patricha Edwards (James) Freeman, Mrs. Dorothyann Edwards (James) Ghram and Ms. Hazel Edwards (Wade Jr.) Ivy all of Mississippi; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Jacquelyn Averoff; three brothers, Earl Edwards, Huevill Edwards and Ovell Edwards and one sister, Ms. Flossie Edwards.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the family is having Private Funeral Services Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Family will receive condolences and cards at 1456 Furnace Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

