Lennie Irene Cox, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob of the USA, Inc., 2931 Clingan Street, Youngstown, 44505 for Mrs. Lennie Cox, 90, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday morning, July 11, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mother Cox was born July 18, 1928 in Ripley, Mississippi, a daughter of Levi and Ethel Maxwell, coming to this area in 1958.

A devoted homemaker, Mother Cox, was associate minister of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob of the USA, Inc. and served as church mother. She was a member of the Sons & Daughters of God Organization, Kings 16 Singing Choir and the Bible School. Mother Cox loved beautiful flowers, gardening and cooking.

Mother Cox raised four generations of children including, seven children, Eldress Sally Cox (Adv. Pre. Elder Edward) Bell of Coshocton, Eldress Mary (James) Crum, Eldress Erma Washington, Eldress Lenora A. Cox, Nathaniel (Deborah) Cox, Rachel Cox-Brown and Phillip P. Cox all of Youngstown; 27 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, including Cieara Hayes who she raised from the age of one and 36 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory four sisters, Mary McDonald, Dorothy Shelton and Louise Maxwell all of Ripley, Mississippi and Linnie Robinson of St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, Tommy Maxwell of Tupelo, Mississippi and Jessie Maxwell of British Columbia and a host of other family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Deacon Orell P. Cox, whom she married December 24, 1947 and who passed away June 5, 1980; two sisters, Bertha McDonald and Flora Cowen; a grandson, Raymond Hayes; four great-grandsons, Brian Keith Ferris, Raymond R’mel Hayes, Rickie D. William III and Brad James Tayton.

Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

“A special thanks” to Hospice, her nurse, Jen, who gave excellent care and to all her church family and friends that supported us through this tough time.