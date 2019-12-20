Lena Ann Fiacco, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Ann Fiacco, 91, of West Clayton Street in Mahoningtown, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on July 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Albert and Jennie (Tooch) Fiacco.

In her 60 year working life she was a bookkeeper for Fish Dry Cleaners, Richmond Brothers and Castle Beer.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church.

She enjoyed playing bingo and reading.

She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Fiacco of Mahoningtown; one niece, Lanette Fiacco Tarnaski of New Castle and one great-nephew, Gage Tarnaski of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, John and Pete Fiacco and one sister, Annarita Fiacco.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.