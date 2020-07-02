Leland Glenn Adams, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leland Glenn Adams, 85, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born February 26, 1935 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late Leland Lodge and Helen (Seevers) Adams.

A 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he was a member and past Master of New Lisbon F & AM No. 65, member of Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville, Council, Royal Arch Masons, Commandry, and Iva Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.

Glenn worked as a salesman at O. S. Hill Company for many years and later for East/West Trailers.

Survivors include his wife, the former Eleanor “Bun” Sneltzer; three children, Sue Laughlin, Barbara (Greg) Reed and Jeff Adams; three stepchildren, Robert Mapes, Jodi (Russell) Kiko, Jami (Robb) Turnbull; siblings, Harold (Jane) Adams and Carol Sue (Scott) Bigelow; six grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Blackburn, Steve (Mindy) Houlette, Jaime (EaMaurio) Wade, Abi Laughlin, Ashley (Carson) Barnes and Andrea Adams, Maggie Hill, Chad Mercer, Tyler Turnbull, Chloe Turnbull, Wyatt Kiko, Lizzie Kiko, Ward Kiko, Wayden Kiko and Elaina Kiko; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brice Blackburn, Sefton and Ashten Houlette, Maura and Mason Wade, Logan Hill and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Evan Robert Adams.

A private family memorial service conducted by his granddaughter, Dana Blackburn will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 10 at the Weber Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held as well.

