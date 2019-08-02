LeeAnn Juranovich, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – LeeAnn Juranovich, 51, of Farrell passed away at 8:11 a.m. Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

LeeAnn was born November 29, 1967, in Sharon, a daughter of Carl and Alice (Hall) Juranovich.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1986 and later completed courses at the Shenango Valley Business School.

After briefly working in the medical field, LeeAnn worked as a waitress at the former Suburban Restaurant and Applebee’s, both Hermitage.

She is survived by her mother, Alice, Sharon; a daughter, Kayla Keryan, Farrell; two sisters, Karen Logan, Farrell and Carla (Art) Poco, Pembroke Pines, Fla.; an uncle, Bill Juranovich, Sharon; two aunts, Betty (John) Raica, Hubbard, Ohio and Dolores “Toots” Juranovich, Sharon and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

LeeAnn was preceded in death by her father, Carl Juranovich.

Special thanks to the nurses and doctors in the ICU of Sharon Regional Medical Center for their excellent care, kindness and compassion.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.