Lee Edward Nickells, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Edward Nickells, Sr. of Cortland passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. in his residence. He was 84 years old.

Lee was born on August 9, 1935 in Haldeman, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles and Luanna Smith Nickells.

Mr. Nickells retired as a material handler for RMI Steel after 26 years of employment.

Lee was of Christian Faith.

He loved being outside spending time fishing, hunting or just enjoying the quiet. He spent his time working in his yard no matter how hot it was outside and took pride in his landscaping. He liked to watch westerns on the television or follow his team, the Oakland Raiders while also keeping up with the Browns, Indians and OSU. His truest joy was his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Estella Patterson Nickells, who he married in 1956; his daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Gozur of Campbell; five sons, Lee, Jr. of Cortland, David of Cortland, Richard (Anita) of Cortland, Mitchell (Debbie) of Brookfield and Timothy (Lisa) of Leavittsburg; four sisters, Virginia Howard of Indianapolis, Indiana, Imogene Hall of Tennessee, Sheila Briggs of Barnesville and Mary Alice Green of Barnesville; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Nickells was preceded in death by his brother, Nick; three sisters, Chloe Messer, Jewell Castle and Diane Mangino and his beloved cat, Smokey, who was his constant companion.

The family would like to thank All Caring Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made in Lee’s honor to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Wm Nicholas Funeral and Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com