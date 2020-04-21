Lawrence Raymond Williamson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Raymond Williamson, 99, of Greenville, Pennsylvania ,Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at his residence.



Lawrence was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on October 9, 1920 to the late Albert and Virgie (Wagoner) Williamson.



He graduated in 1938 from Greenville High School.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the 859th Bombardment Squadron during WWII. Stationed overseas in England, Lawrence met Daisy Ward, of London, his wife of 72 years. They were married on March 6, 1948 in Greenville and she survives at home.



For many years, Lawrence worked as a mechanic for various local garages. He was the former owner of Hilltop and Williamson GMC.

He was a member of American Legion Post 140, Greenville; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599, Reynolds and the International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge.



Lawrence was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer and small game hunting, as well as Lake Erie fishing.



In addition to his wife Daisy, Lawrence is survived by a son, David Williamson; three daughters, Jean Eaton, Kathy Loutzenhiser and Molly Best; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Williamson and sister, Mary L. McQuiston.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lawrence Raymond Williamson, please visit our Tribute Store.