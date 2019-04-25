Lawrence R. Reese, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lawrence R. Reese Sr., 89, formerly of Niles, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2019, at The Laurels of Norworth in Worthington, Ohio.

He was born July 1, 1929, in Niles, the son of William J. and Catherine Nieman Reese.

Lawrence was a member of the Niles First Church of God, the Disabled Veterans of America and the Amvets.

He retired in 1989 from Republic Steel as a pipe fitter after 33 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting.

Lawrence honorably served his country as a veteran in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.

Lawrence is survived by two sons, Lawrence R. (Dorthie) Reese, Jr. of Columbus and William J. Reese of Masury and three grandchildren, Shane, Matthew and Casandra.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris A. Grantz Reese, whom he married April 15, 1950 and passed July 27, 2013; four brothers and nine sisters.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Sunday, April 28, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

The family request that material contributions be made to The Disabled Veterans of America or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Reese family.

