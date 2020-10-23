Lawrence Preston Hughes, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Veteran’s Square in Farrell, Pennsylvania for Mr. Lawrence Preston Hughes, Sr. Mr. Lawrence Preston Hughes, Sr. was born March 25,1959, in Cheraw, South Carolina to Mr. David Lee Hughes Sr. and Mrs. Ellen Ford-Hughes. He passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday October 17, 2020.

Lawerence Sr. was a 1977 graduate of Farrell High School where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, baseball, and track.

After graduating , he attened Edinboro University. Lawerence Sr. worked at various Steel Mills around the valley as a laborer. He worked at farrell Area School District as Building and Grounds Maintenance worker. He then later worked for Path Stone, as Maintenance for the City of Sharon City building until his passing.

Lawrence Sr. grew up in First Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania and later attend Perfecting Faith International in Youngstown, Ohio. Lawrence Sr. was a Man of God who was saved and had unconditional love for his children, grandchildren and friends.

Lawrence Preston Hughes Sr. leaves to cherish his Memory his loving children, Lorenzo Jones Sr. , DeNean Hughes-Davis and her husband Kennard Sr. , Jalysa Hughes, Lawrence P. Hughes Jr. and Lauryn Hughes. His former wife Tracy Graham-Hughes, his grandchildren; Lorenzo Jr. , Aunyá, JaSir, Braiden, Kennard Jr. ,Neyana, Madisyn and Symirah. Two great grandchildren Alijah and Zuri’Ali. His Siblings Wilbert Hughes and his wife Shirely, Albert Hughes, Roberta Hughes-Sellars and her husband Jimmy, and Judy Diane Hughes. Also host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lawrence Preston Hughes Sr. was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister’s; Mary Ellen Davis and Ella Mae Hargette, Brother’s; David Lee Hughes Jr. and Robert Hughes.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Lawrence Hughes Sr.

More stories from WKBN.com: