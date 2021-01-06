Lawrence P. Carelli, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Carelli, 87, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 2, 2021, at Mercy Health in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lawrence was born on January 1, 1934, to Frank and Rose Carelli (nee Barone) in Cleveland, Ohio.

He graduated from John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio in 1956.

He then went on to become a Reserve Officer’s Training Corp. (ROTC) graduate and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict where he achieved the rank of Captain.

He married Alice Jean Hansford, a commercial artist for the Higbee Company in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 25, 1958 and spent the next 56 years with her until her passing on April 17, 2014.

Lawrence retired from the Keebler Company in 1996 after nearly 40 years of service.

He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and family cookouts and gatherings.

Besides his wife, Jean, Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Viola, Loretta, and Ann Marie Carelli.

Left to cherish Lawrence’s memory are his son, Frank (Cheryl Guyer-Anderson) Carelli of East Palestine, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Vantell of Austintown, Ohio; son, David (Kathy) Carelli of Canfield, Ohio; three grandsons, Donald Mulholland of Youngstown, Ohio, William Vantell of Austintown, Ohio and Anthony Carelli of Canfield, Ohio; one granddaughter, Gina Carelli of Canfield, Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Angelina Mulholland of Austintown, Ohio and nephew, Andre Mark Wrentmore of Tennessee.

He will undoubtedly be missed by countless other cousins and friends worldwide and was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown, Ohio.

It is with great sadness that there will only be a private family service held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish. He will then be entered into his crypt, next to his beloved Jean, for their final rest together at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

The family asks that any donations being made should be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence P. Carelli, please visit our floral store.