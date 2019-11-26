Lawrence Merchant Wright, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Merchant Wright “Larry”, departed this life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:48 p.m. at Windsor House of Champion at the age of 86. He passed with his loving family at his side under the comforting care of hospice and will be deeply missed by his family and community. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Larry was released from the mind and body which had become a prison.

Larry was born on February 10, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Maxwell Wilson Wright and Vera Blanche (Haymaker) Wright and was the younger brother of Jay Maxwell Wright, who died on August 13, 2015.

In 1939, the family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Larry was active in tennis, track and basketball.

Larry graduated from The Ohio State University in 1956 with a degree in Biology and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

On May 12, 1956, Larry married Barbara (Tussing) Wright, his high school and college sweetheart and they settled in Warren, Ohio.

He began working for Parke-Davis as a pharmaceutical salesman and spent his entire career working in that field as Parke-Davis became Warner-Lambert and then Pfizer.

Larry was very involved in the lives of his daughters, Beth and Chris and in the Howland community. A natural athlete who excelled at any sport he tried, he coached and encouraged his daughters in softball, tennis and soccer and supported them unconditionally in their education and extra-curricular activities.

A member of Living Lord Lutheran Church, he and Barbara led youth groups there and participated in the golf league.

He was very visible in the community as he helped Barbara with events related to her positions in the Howland School system and seemed to know everyone. He excelled in networking and that talent allowed him to be the driving force in the development of the Howland Township Park. With a vision for a living green space in the township, Larry worked relentlessly to secure grants, donations and tax funds for the development and maintenance of the park. Serving on the park board for 21 years, he was pleased to see the expansion and continued use of that space. Larry received numerous commendations for this work and in 2015 was inducted into the Howland Achievement Hall of Fame as a Community Contributor. Larry was an active member of the Howland Rotary for many years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara and his daughters, Beth (Hans) Giller of Oregon, Ohio and Chris (Jim) Westerkamp of Loveland, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob, Maxwell and Luke Westerkamp of Loveland, Ohio and Anna Grace and Katie Giller of Oregon, Ohio. Larry is also survived by sisters-in-law, Janice (Tom) Hollopeter of Siloam Springs, Arkansan and Helen Tussing of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. all at Living Lord Lutheran Church.

A memorial service celebrating Larry’s life will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor William D. Leitch, as celebrant.

A private family burial will take place in Howland Township Cemetery.

Larry’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Windsor House of Champion for all of the care that was given to Larry and to Crossroads Hospice for all of their care and for making Larry’s final days peaceful.

Memorial donations may be directed to Howland Community Scholarships, 8200 South Street, Warren, OH 44484; Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 or the Howland Township Park, 205 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.