Lawrence Lyn Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Lyn Hall, 62, formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born July 22, 1957 in Warren, the son of Lawrence W. and Pauline (Fox) Hall and had lived in the area all his life.

Larry attended Warren G. Harding High School and had worked in the gas well industry.

He loved music and was an accomplished drummer.

Fond memories of Larry live on with his three sons, Robert Hall of Girard, Eric Hall of Girard and Evan Hall of Warren; two grandsons, Carter Hall and Gracien Hall; one sister, Barbara Scarnecchia of Warren and one brother, Roger Hall (DeeDee) of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and three sisters, Helen Husk, Liz Kalaman and Linda Kerber.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.