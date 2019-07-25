Lawrence “Larry” Sanfrey, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Sanfrey, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:26 p.m. in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center after becoming suffering cardiac arrest at home while cutting grass.

Affectionately know as Larry by all who knew him, he was born Tuesday, January 11, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia the son of the late Robert and the late Joyce Dakin Sanfrey.

He was a 1967 graduate of Lakeview High School. Larry loved to meet with his classmates and was active in planning reunions. He was proud of his attendance at many class reunions of different schools and classes over the years.

Larry was an armature winder for Peerless Winsmith in Warren for 30 years. In retirement, he was a handyman and worked as a Fuenral Associate for many years with the Robert H. Roberts-Clark Memorial Home in Warren.

He was an active member of Bazetta Christian Church where he spent many years as a member of the Administrative Board, as a Trustee and was named Elder Emeritus in 2016.

Larry never met a stranger. Whether he knew you from church, from school, from the gym or anywhere else, he never forgot your name and he treasured so many stories and memories. Larry also had a joke for everyone, whether it was one that made you think that he was telling a true story or just something that went along with a word you mentioned, his laughter was contagious and he loved to make other people laugh as well.

Larry will forever be remembered by his wife of nearly 46 years the former Ruthann Scholz whom he married on August 4, 1973; two daughters Janis (Brent) Ulicney of Warren and Beth Sanfrey of Streetsboro and two grandchildren Ava and Angelo Scisciani. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Don and Grace Murphy and their sons Douglas, Bruce and George Murphy along with numerous cousins. Larry is survived by his half-siblings; Christine, Debra, Barbara, Karen, Robert and Arthur Sanfrey of Wilmington.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. in church.

A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Bazetta Christian Church, with Pastor Sandy Downs officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Larry’s name to Bazetta Christian Church, 4131 Hoagland-Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

