Lawrence "Larry" McLaughlin Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lawrence “Larry” McLaughlin, age 73, of Columbiana, died at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family due to complications from Agent Orange.

He was born on August 4, 1945, in Rogers, a son of the late Lawrence V. and Viola Cusick McLaughlin.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War and had worked as a machinist for Butech in Salem.

He was known for making the “Best” fudge and enjoyed woodworking, antique cars and western movies. Mostly, Larry enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Petrucci McLaughlin, whom he married on January 17, 1969; two daughters, Marlene (James) Figley and Melissa (Michael) Hopfenziz; a sister, Rella Anderson; five brothers, James (Charlotte) McLaughlin, Leroy (Joyce) McLaughlin, Leonard (Peg) McLaughlin, Ronald (Janet) McLaughlin and Fred (Pat) McLaughlin and by a sister-in-law, Mary McLaughlin. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, James Figley, Nicholas Figley, Neil (Katerra) Figley, Amelia (Brandon) Dietterich, Matthew (fiance, Danyelle) Hopfenziz, Olivia Hopfenziz and Erik Hopfenziz and by a great-granddaughter, Harlie Figley.

Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth McLaughlin and by a brother, Arnold McLaughlin.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Doerle, officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio where military honors will be held.

Donations may be made in Larry’s memory by visiting Vietnam Veterans of America - Agent Orange Education Campaign.

Family and friends send condolences online at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.