Lawrence L. McGranahan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence L. McGranahan, age 80, of Adamsville passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Greenville on November 10, 1939 a son of Verle and Ruth (Thompson) McGranahan.

He was a 1958 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School and served his country in the United States Army where he was a photo lab tech.

On November 15, 1969 Lawrence married the former Norma Smith, she survives.

He was employed in the Maintenance Department by the Conneaut School District for 14 years.

He was a member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church where he was an elder.

He also belonged to the Crawford County Amateur Radio Society and was a former member of the Greenville Ice Skating Club. He was an outdoor sportsman, loved photography and was always taking photos and truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Lauren Harrick of Erie; a son, Lyle L. McGranahan of Dubois, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Barbara Herrmann of Transfer, Betty Gosnell and her husband, Wilson, of Atlantic and Cheryl McGranahan of Transfer; a brother, Clifford McGranahan and his wife, Sandra, of Jamestown and two grandchildren, Grace Harrick and Isaiah Harrick, both of Erie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, PA 16110

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the church; Rev. Harry Johns, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery where Jamestown Veteran’s Honor Guard will render military honors.

*Due to COVID-19, social distancing with masks is requested

Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, PA 16110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

