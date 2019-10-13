Lawrence J. Layshock, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. Layshock of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.

Larry was born March 13, 1934 to John and Johanna (Tokoly) Layshock in Hartford, Ohio. On August 8, 1953 he married his wife, Colette (Brown) Layshock, who survives at home.

Larry worked as a tour bus driver for Bortner Tours and was manager of Orangeville Farms. He also worked for Perrine Oil Co.

He was a former member of Queen of the Holy Rosary, Vienna, Ohio and current member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

He was known for his love of fixing mechanical things. Larry enjoyed working on tractors and helping on the farm. He was always available to help others with whatever they needed. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Colette; children, Rose (Walt) Turuck, Suzy (Ron) Taylor, Cindy (Mike) Allshouse, Don (Cherie) Layshock and Katy (Bob) Malaniak; 11 grandchildren, Jenny Turuck, Stephanie Turuck, Valerie Taylor, Adam Allshouse, Dand Allshouse, Melissa Allshouse, Jason Allshouse, Justin Layshock, Brittany (Cory) Riffe, Patrick Layshock and Mikhaila Layshock; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Noah, Marcel, Jayna, Sebastian, Alana, Ethan, Amelia and Victor. Also surviving are siblings, Maryann Pollander, Raymond (Janet) Layshock and James (Irene) Layshock.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Theresa Layshock; siblings, John Layshock, Genieve Layshock, Edward Layshock and Jerome Layshock.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.