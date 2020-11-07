Lawrence Dale Thurber, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Dale Thurber, age 66, of Fredonia, passed away Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

He was born in Greenville on March 9, 1954 a son of Frank and Barbara (Locke) Thurber.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. from 1973-1978.

In September of 2000 he married the late Joyce Thurber.

Larry was employed as a mechanic at Phil Godfrey Ford, Greenville and then was a truck driver for many years.

Larry was a member of Fredonia American Legion. He had a love for dirt track racing and working on vehicles. He truly loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons, Lawrence Thurber, Jr. of Jamestown, Adam Thurber and his wife Krystal of Adamsville; a sister, Edith Thurber of Jamestown; two brothers, Frank Thurber of Hadley, William Thurber and his wife Renee of Greenville; two step daughters, Stephanie Stasiowski and her husband Lucas of New Brighton, Jennifer McCurdy of Fredonia; 12 grandchildren, Seth Thurber and his fiancee Kasey of California, Shane Thurber of Pittsburgh, Chipper Thurber and Jessica Johnson of Espyville, Scott Thurber and his wife Nica of Japan, Lydia, Barrett, Ethan and Caden Thurber all of Adamsville, Peyton, Kasey, Dawn and Erin of New Brighton; and a great grandson Bowen Thurber of Espyville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a sister Sue Kelso and a brother Keith Thurber.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St. Jamestown.

