Lawrence D. Burrows, Pymatuning Township, PA – Obituary

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence D. “Larry” Burrows, Sr., age 75, of Brentwood Drive, Pymatuning Township, passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019, in the ER of Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born in Sharon on March 31, 1944 a son of Earl and Martha (Shook) Burrows.

On January 9, 1965 Larry married the former Barbara McELhinny, she survives.

He was previously employed at Sharon Steel for 29 ½ years.

He attended St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

He enjoyed fishing, the company of his dogs and truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and taking them to events.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ken Burrows of Richmond, Virginia; two grandchildren, Cole Burrows and Madison Burrows; five siblings, Doris Craig of Atlantic, Richard Burrows and his wife, Betty, of Hadley, Barbara Bambule and her husband, John, of Sebring, Florida, Carl Burrows and his wife, Jane, of Meadville and Kimberly Timlin and her husband, Jerome, of Conneaut Lake and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Larry D. Burrows, Jr.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Bridge Works Bar and Grill, 395 Mercer Road, Greenville.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.