Lawrence Calvin Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lawrence Calvin Clark, 86, of Youngstown departed this life Tuesday, March 24,2020 at his residence in Youngstown surrounded by his loving family.

Mr.Clark was born February 1, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Howard and Versa McKay Clark.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and was formerly employed with General Motors as a tow motor operator retiring after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Stacey Clark (Keith)-Little, Lynda E. Clark, Kenneth (Josie) Bryant and Lawrence (Elke) Clark. Jr.; his sister, Julia Clark; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of over 50 years, Geraldine Clark.

A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Lawrence C. Clark will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Lawrence Calvin Clark