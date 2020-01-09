Lawrence B. Gorby, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence B. Gorby, 86, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 29, 1933 in Middleton Township, son of the late Bartlett and Lillian Gertrude Wilson Gorby.

Lawrence was a hard worker, skilled at many jobs and was always willing to help out his family. He worked up until his last days.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lois Hixson Gorby; two daughters, Kathy (Todd) Dillan of Enon Valley and Linda (Ron) Foster of East Palestine; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Barger of New Springfield and Carolyn (Holly Koester) Barnes of Cleveland; two stepsons, Rusty Barnes New Springfield and Scott (Tricia) Barnes of New Waterford; a brother, Clifford Gorby of Columbiana; two sisters, Hazel Ewing of Salem and Florence Barnhouse of Bethesda, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as, nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Don Barnes; stepson-in-law, Rick Barger; eight brothers, Roy, Glenn, Harold, Wilbur, Roland, Herman, Edwin and Floyd, as well as, four sisters, Helen, Myrtle, Dorothy and Susan.

Following Lawrence’s wishes, no services will be observed at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lawrence’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.