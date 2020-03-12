LaVonne McCreary, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – LaVonne McCreary, 85, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Largo Medical Center in Largo, Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Emile and Margaret “Peg” Mitchell Pelissier and was born July 24, 1934 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her sons, Norman McCreary of Ellwood City and Mark McCreary and his wife, Laura, of Spain; grandchildren, Maggie Tesone and her husband, Michael, of Ellwood City and Teaghan McCreary of Nashua, New Hampshire; one brother, Lafe Pelissier of Wampum, Pennsylvania; nephews, Lafe Eric Pelissier and his wife, Elaine, of Rochester, New York and Gene Pelissier and his wife, Michelle, of Ellwood City and niece, Cherina Pelissier of Ellwood City.

LaVonne was a member of the class of Lincoln Junior Senior High School 1952 and then went on to graduate from Jameson Memorial School of Nursing in 1955.

LaVonne was passionate about her career as a nurse, working for over 50 years as a psychiatric nurse in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.

In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts and staying in touch with family and friends, no matter the distance. She will be missed for her sense of humor and her candor.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 7:00 p.m., at the Turner Funeral Home-Ellwood City, 500 6th Street.

Interment will follow at a later date at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery, in Ellwood City

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of LaVonne McCreary please visit our Sympathy Store.